ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESACW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Up 49.7 %

ESACW stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. ESGEN Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ESGEN Acquisition by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 68,899 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 726,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,301 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 447,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.