Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.64

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.64 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 69,903 shares.

Eurocell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.70. The firm has a market cap of £130.99 million, a PE ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Insider Activity at Eurocell

In other news, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,565.20 ($2,046.55). In related news, insider Kate Allum bought 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £1,565.20 ($2,046.55). Also, insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £127,000 ($166,056.49). 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.