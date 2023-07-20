Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

