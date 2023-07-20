Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Evergy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 72.0% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Evergy by 41.2% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 298,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 87,056 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Evergy stock opened at $59.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

