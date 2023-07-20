Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.42

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.81 ($0.04). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 506,379 shares traded.

Evgen Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.83. The company has a market cap of £7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

