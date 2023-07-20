Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $43,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,108 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $168,438,000 after buying an additional 487,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.28.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.6 %

EXPE stock opened at $119.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.