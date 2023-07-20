FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $77,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.86%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

