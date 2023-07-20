Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.34

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.34 and traded as low as C$11.27. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.078002 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

