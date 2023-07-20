Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $40,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $321.09 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.82 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.20.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

