First American Financial’s (FAF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

NYSE FAF opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

