First Bancorp Inc ME Has $1.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Bancorp Inc ME reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

