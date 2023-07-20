First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,332 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,446,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,909,000 after acquiring an additional 305,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,511,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,444,000 after acquiring an additional 222,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,978,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,552,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

