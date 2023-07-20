FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $300.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $255.26 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $263.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

