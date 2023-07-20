Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Up 0.2 %

FLS opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.