Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $104.40

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.40 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.32). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 101.75 ($1.33), with a volume of 68,773 shares traded.

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,017.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart Watson purchased 8,965 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.15 ($13,011.44). 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.