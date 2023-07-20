Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $487.64

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.64 ($6.38) and traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.54). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.47), with a volume of 46,502 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Focusrite from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £299.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,455.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 487.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 612.

Focusrite Cuts Dividend

Focusrite Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is 1,764.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.