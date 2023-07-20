Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $108,946.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $108,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332 over the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.