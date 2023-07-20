FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,807,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after acquiring an additional 288,144 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,193 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 16.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,097,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $15,821,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

