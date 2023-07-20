Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Gentex’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

