Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GKOS opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,535,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,506 shares of company stock worth $12,965,520. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

