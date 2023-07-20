Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,273,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,110,000 after buying an additional 68,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,505,000 after acquiring an additional 229,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -240.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.77%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

