Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

