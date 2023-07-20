Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $33,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Shares of GL stock opened at $112.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.10%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

