Grimes & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

