Guillermo Brooks Sells 3,978 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $72,717.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $275.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 81.47% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

