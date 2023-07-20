Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
