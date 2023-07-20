Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,366 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.61. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

