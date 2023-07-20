Heirloom Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,060 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 4.6% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $410.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.