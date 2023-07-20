Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $973.38

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 973.38 ($12.73) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($12.16). Henderson Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($12.68), with a volume of 10,897 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £77.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 973.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,055.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Henderson Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently -798.12%.

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.