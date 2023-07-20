Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.11 and its 200 day moving average is $289.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

