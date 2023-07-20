Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $33,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

