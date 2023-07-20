Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

