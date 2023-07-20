Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,027,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $40,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

