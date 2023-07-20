Howard Wilson Sells 4,260 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PagerDuty Stock Up 2.3 %

PD opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.85.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

