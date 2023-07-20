Howard Wilson Sells 4,260 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Wilson sold 4,260 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $106,627.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 557,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,861.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PagerDuty Stock Up 2.3 %
PD opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.85.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of PagerDuty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.