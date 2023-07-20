Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

JNJ opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

