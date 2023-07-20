Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 1,648 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.0% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.