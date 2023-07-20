IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Update

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

ISVLF stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. IMPACT Silver has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

Featured Stories

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

