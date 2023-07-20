Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,818,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 2,312,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IMQCF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 13bn.

