Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

