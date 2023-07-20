Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inrad Optics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:INRD opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00 and a beta of -0.22. Inrad Optics has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Inrad Optics had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets glass, crystal, and metal based optical components, and sub-assemblies. It offers UV-IR optics and assemblies, such as precision custom optics and thin film optical coatings; glass and single crystal substrates; and deposit optical thin films, and assemble sub-components used in advanced photonic systems.

