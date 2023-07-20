Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

