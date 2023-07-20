International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $93.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.93.

NYSE:IFF opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

