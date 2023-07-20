International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. International Lithium shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 12,230 shares.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 109.83. The company has a market cap of C$13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.77.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

