International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

About International Paper



International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

