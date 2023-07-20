Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

