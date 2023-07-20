Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 334.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,458,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

