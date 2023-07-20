IRON Financial LLC Buys 4,626 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IRON Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,037.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

