iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 79,473 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.