iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

