iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

