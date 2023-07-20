iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

